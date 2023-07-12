CEDAR RAPIDS -- Congratulations to Ashlyn Cook, who was among a group of truly exceptional graduates this past year at Coe College.

Cook, of Missouri Vly, IA was awarded a bachelor's degree in Business Administration and Public Relations.

The graduating Kohawks demonstrated excellence in academics, athletics and the arts; were leaders in research and community service; and completed thousands of internship hours with local, national and international organizations. They leave Coe equipped with the resumes and determination to expand their leadership roles into their budding professional lives.

Coe College President David Hayes '93 lauded the class for its ability to overcome.

"You were resilient and persevered, which allowed the academic and campus experience at Coe to endure with and for you. You will carry the habits of mind and values developed in this place with you as individuals and for the rest of your lives. But because of who you are and how you handled what was thrown at you, you'll travel from here with diploma in hand with energy, passion, grace, awareness and courage," Hayes said.

Cook was among nearly 300 students who received degrees.