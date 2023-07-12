CEDAR RAPIDS -- Congratulations to Ashlyn Cook, who was among a group of truly exceptional graduates this past year at Coe College.
Cook, of Missouri Vly, IA was awarded a bachelor's degree in Business Administration and Public Relations.
The graduating Kohawks demonstrated excellence in academics, athletics and the arts; were leaders in research and community service; and completed thousands of internship hours with local, national and international organizations. They leave Coe equipped with the resumes and determination to expand their leadership roles into their budding professional lives.
Coe College President David Hayes '93 lauded the class for its ability to overcome.
"You were resilient and persevered, which allowed the academic and campus experience at Coe to endure with and for you. You will carry the habits of mind and values developed in this place with you as individuals and for the rest of your lives. But because of who you are and how you handled what was thrown at you, you'll travel from here with diploma in hand with energy, passion, grace, awareness and courage," Hayes said.
Cook was among nearly 300 students who received degrees.
Coe College offers superb academics and exciting cocurricular activities in a thriving urban setting that promotes student growth and success. The college is the #12 private college for internships, ranked #20 nationally for accessible professors and has the #17 career services in the nation according to The Princeton Review. It is consistently ranked as a top college by national publications and offers more than 60 areas of study for its 1,400 students. Post-graduation, nearly 100 percent of reporting graduates are employed or in grad school within nine months.