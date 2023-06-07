Baby Boutique, coordinated by Crawford County Community Health, is an incentive program for pregnant women and families with children under the age of one. It is designed to support and promote healthy births, happy babies, and strong families in Crawford County.

Baby Boutique is held the fourth Monday of each month from 3 to 6 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church, in Denison. This program is open to the public with Spanish interpreters available.

Funding for this program is provided through grants from BVCS Early Childhood Iowa, Iowa Child Abuse Prevention, and Crawford/Sac Decategorization Project and Community Partnership for Protecting Children.