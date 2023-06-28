Bank Iowa has hired 11 summer interns for the summer of 2023. The highly competitive, dynamic internship program draws hundreds of applications from Iowa college students each summer.
According to Bank Iowa Learning and Development Manager Jill Shedek, a main draw of the program is the bank’s rotational internship. One of two programs interns can choose, the rotational internship allows students to experience different perspectives across banking operations, from retail to lending.
“Iowa’s universities and colleges have done a tremendous job encouraging their students to gain real-world experience sooner in their academic careers,” said Shedek. “This has expanded our pool of applicants, allowing us to select the most curious, most qualified and most committed interns our state has to offer. The other benefit of younger interns is that our staff gets to help up-and-coming bankers pinpoint their areas of passion earlier. Students can then more efficiently design the remainder of their coursework to be highly relevant to the future they envision.”
Bank Iowa’s 2023 summer interns include:
Emma Gilliland, Denison – Bank Rotational Internship – Studying Agriculture Communications at Iowa State University
Allie Sandin, Clarinda – Bank Rotational Internship – Studying Agriculture Business at Iowa State Bank
Gillian Anderson, Lawler – Bank Rotational Internship – Studying Agricultural and Rural Policy Studies at Iowa State University
Caleb Geer, Bank Iowa Corporate — Marketing-Focused Internship – Studying Marketing Communications at Simpson College
Joel Henningsen, West Des Moines – Bank Rotational Internship – Studying Finance at Iowa State University
Rachel Kenney, Colfax – Bank Rotational Internship – Studying Agriculture Studies at Iowa State University
Emily Knight, Humboldt – Bank Rotational Internship – Studying Agriculture Business at Iowa State
Jayce Reed, Oskaloosa – Bank Rotational Internship – Studying Agriculture Business at Iowa State Bank
Aden Scott, Fremont – Bank Rotational Internship – Studying Business Administration at Black Hills State University
Keghan West, Bank Iowa Corporate – IT-Focused Internship – Studying Management Information Systems at Central College
McKenna Yearington, Shenandoah – Bank Rotational Internship – Studying Agriculture Business at Northwest Missouri State University
College students interested in learning more about opportunities at Bank Iowa can visit https://www.bankiowa.bank/careers.
About Bank Iowa
With more than $1.9 billion in assets, Bank Iowa ranks as one of the leading independent ag banks and the second-largest family-owned bank in the state. Farmers, families and businesses access Bank Iowa’s products and services through 26 locations in 23 communities, as well as online and on mobile devices. To learn more, visit bankiowa.bank. Member FDIC.