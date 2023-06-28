Bank Iowa has hired 11 summer interns for the summer of 2023. The highly competitive, dynamic internship program draws hundreds of applications from Iowa college students each summer.

According to Bank Iowa Learning and Development Manager Jill Shedek, a main draw of the program is the bank’s rotational internship. One of two programs interns can choose, the rotational internship allows students to experience different perspectives across banking operations, from retail to lending.

“Iowa’s universities and colleges have done a tremendous job encouraging their students to gain real-world experience sooner in their academic careers,” said Shedek. “This has expanded our pool of applicants, allowing us to select the most curious, most qualified and most committed interns our state has to offer. The other benefit of younger interns is that our staff gets to help up-and-coming bankers pinpoint their areas of passion earlier. Students can then more efficiently design the remainder of their coursework to be highly relevant to the future they envision.”

Bank Iowa’s 2023 summer interns include:

Emma Gilliland, Denison – Bank Rotational Internship – Studying Agriculture Communications at Iowa State University

Allie Sandin, Clarinda – Bank Rotational Internship – Studying Agriculture Business at Iowa State Bank

Gillian Anderson, Lawler – Bank Rotational Internship – Studying Agricultural and Rural Policy Studies at Iowa State University

Caleb Geer, Bank Iowa Corporate — Marketing-Focused Internship – Studying Marketing Communications at Simpson College

Joel Henningsen, West Des Moines – Bank Rotational Internship – Studying Finance at Iowa State University

Rachel Kenney, Colfax – Bank Rotational Internship – Studying Agriculture Studies at Iowa State University

Emily Knight, Humboldt – Bank Rotational Internship – Studying Agriculture Business at Iowa State

Jayce Reed, Oskaloosa – Bank Rotational Internship – Studying Agriculture Business at Iowa State Bank

Aden Scott, Fremont – Bank Rotational Internship – Studying Business Administration at Black Hills State University

Keghan West, Bank Iowa Corporate – IT-Focused Internship – Studying Management Information Systems at Central College

McKenna Yearington, Shenandoah – Bank Rotational Internship – Studying Agriculture Business at Northwest Missouri State University

College students interested in learning more about opportunities at Bank Iowa can visit https://www.bankiowa.bank/careers.

