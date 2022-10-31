Beauty and the Beast on stage this weekend

“From the very first read-through, our main characters got their voices right away,” said Denison High School (DHS) language arts teacher Laurel Olsen of the actors in the DHS production of “Beauty and the Beast.”

“I think people will be impressed with how into their characters physically and vocally that they are.”

Olsen is co-director of the production with DHS vocal teacher Kandice Thompson.

“Beauty and the Beast” will be performed at the DHS Fine Arts Center at 7 p.m. this Friday and Saturday and at 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Three dress rehearsals are scheduled for this week.

For a bit of fun, she planned to have the students rehearse in their Halloween costumes following trick or treating on Monday night.

“We’re going to practice in whatever costumes they want to wear,” Olsen said. “I don’t know how many kids will be wearing costumes, but it could be pretty entertaining.”

The rehearsal on Tuesday will be a full run-through including makeup.

“On Thursday, we have dress rehearsal without makeup — assuming Tuesday goes OK,” she said. “And then we have the shows.”

She looks forward to seeing all the actors in full costume this week.

“I’m really excited to see it with costumes because this is one of the shows where the costumes make a big difference,” Olsen said. “I think it’s that last click for kids before you put on a show to truly become the characters. In this one — since the characters are so different from normal – they’re not human in many cases – then I think that will help even more.”

She said the audience will inevitably make comparisons to the well-known film versions of the story – but the DHS production will hold up.

“The live-action Beauty and the Beast had a millions-of-dollars budget,” Olsen said. “We’re not quite competing with the Disney level of production, but our costume budget is a little bit higher than usual because of the number of students we have and the types of costumes and extra pieces we had to get. That meant that I needed to spend a little less money on the scenery elements, but I still wanted it to look impressive.”

The production has three main locations: a castle, a village and a tavern.

“We were fortunate that we were able to get a lot of our big set pieces from the Red Oak community theater and then we were able to add to that,” she said. “It was a good starting point – a good foundation — and then we didn’t have to spend quite as much time and focus on building things.”

The production has a large cast, which has been challenging for fitting everyone onto the stage with the scenery.

“It’s a big show,” Olsen said.

She hopes that lots of children from the community will be able to come to the shows.

“We have some actors wearing little bits of their costumes and greeting kids at the elementary schools on Friday morning,” Olsen said. “We hope to have a great turnout all three days. It’s going to be a really fun show.”

Senior Wyatt Randeris plays the Beast; junior Chloe Koch is Belle.