“Cooking from the Farmers Market" will be demonstrated at the Welcome Center Farmers Market on Thursday, July 20, from 3:30 to 6:30 pm at the Harrison County Welcome Center.

The Big Garden, a nonprofit from Omaha, Nebraska that builds plus provides education on school gardens and community gardens, will be bringing their Gather Mobile Kitchen Classroom and cooking up recipes using produce from the farmers at the market. They will have recipes and free samples to share.