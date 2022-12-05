Computer science assembly,
See inside
District Court Judge Zachary Hindman on Wednesday afternoon sentenced Matthew Ray Oney to the maximum possible terms of incarceration, to be s…
Arrests and citations
A 7-year-old Texas girl has been found dead two days after being reported missing. A FedEx driver who made a delivery to her home shortly before she disappeared was arrested in her death. A tip led authorities to the man.
Adam Burns
Sonny Gehring
Charles Hunting, of Schleswig, won the 13th top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “$250,000 Extreme Cash” scratch game.
Accidents
“I look for underdogs or things that look like they’ve put in a good battle,” said artist Joel Lueck.
Next week will mark 20 days from Christmas, but it is much more than that. It marks the observance of a gift that children can use the rest of…
Part 1 of 2