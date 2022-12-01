 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Billboard

  • 0
Pella check

Pella made a $2,500 donation to the STEM program at Denison Elementary School on Monday. Pictured from left are Jeff Heuton and Dustin Katje with Pella and Darin Johnson and Stephanie Prussing with the Denison Community School District.

 Gordon Wolf

Computer science

Page A4

0 Comments

Related to this story

Most Popular

The long road back to work

The long road back to work

Brianne Schillerberg went back to work on Tuesday, November 15, as a nurse at Crawford County Memorial Hospital (CCMH) family practice clinic.