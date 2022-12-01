Computer science
Page A4
Brianne Schillerberg went back to work on Tuesday, November 15, as a nurse at Crawford County Memorial Hospital (CCMH) family practice clinic.
Arrests, warrants and citations
Accidents
Rollin Auen
The Iowa Girls’ High School Athletic Union in January voted to sanction wrestling.
The IKM-Manning boys will enter the 2022-23 basketball with four returning letterwinners in hopes of improving on their seven-win season a year ago.
For a number of years the Denison Community School District has been adding to its balance of the penny sales tax revenue, while the board and…
“I look for underdogs or things that look like they’ve put in a good battle,” said artist Joel Lueck.
Charles Hunting, of Schleswig, won the 13th top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “$250,000 Extreme Cash” scratch game.
Sonny Gehring