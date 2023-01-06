 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Blood drive

LifeServe Blood Center

Schleswig Community Drive

January 9

11 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Schleswig Community Building, 204 2nd Street

Schedule a blood donation appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800.287.4903.

As temperatures drop, the need for blood goes up. Winter weather, the holiday season, flu season and busy schedules all have an impact on blood donations and blood supply. LifeServe Blood Center is urging community members to roll up a sleeve and give blood donation a try as soon as possible.

