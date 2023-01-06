Blood drive

LifeServe Blood Center
Schleswig Community Drive
January 9
11 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
Schleswig Community Building, 204 2nd Street
Schedule a blood donation appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800.287.4903.
As temperatures drop, the need for blood goes up. Winter weather, the holiday season, flu season and busy schedules all have an impact on blood donations and blood supply. LifeServe Blood Center is urging community members to roll up a sleeve and give blood donation a try as soon as possible.