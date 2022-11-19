Board releases new guidelines, applications

The Denison Tourism Board has released new guidelines for citizens who wish to apply for tourism grants.

Funding for the grants is through the hotel/motel guest tax. Each year, a portion of the proceeds is budgeted to be granted by the Denison Tourism Board to aid and encourage the development, continuation, and promotion of projects and events which attract visitors from outside of Denison, especially those who are likely to spend the night in local hotels, motels, or B&B’s.

Projects or events – or a series of events – which promote Denison as a desirable tourist destination are eligible for Denison Tourism Grant funds. All projects or events must attract visitors to Denison and be open to the general public.

Examples include, but are not limited to the following.

Community Celebrations / Events: Projects that build upon historical, musical, culinary, agricultural, recreational, and/or cultural traditions of the area to attract visitors/tourists.

Education: Projects that spread knowledge of Denison’s historical attractions.

Arts & Culture: Projects that promote public engagement and access to the arts.

Community Beautification: Projects that beautify tourist attractions, areas around tourist attractions, and/or access to tourist attractions.

Sports & Recreation: Projects that promote public engagement with recreation activities.

Promotion/Marketing: Projects designed to promote specific and unique places, activities, or tourism areas within Denison to target visitors. Funds could be used for printed materials, websites, social media marketing, or other promotional initiatives.

Capital Improvements: Projects may include the renovation/construction of tourism properties, infrastructure improvements with a direct and obvious relationship to tourism, and other physical/structural items with a lifespan greater than five years.

Some of the events/projects that have been funded include Cinco de Mayo (SW Iowa Latino); Crawford County Fair (Crawford County Fair Board); Red, White, & Boom (CDC); TriCity BBQ (CDC); Hot Summer Nights (Uptown Retailers); Art in the Park (Midwest Arts); Concert Series (Donna Reed Foundation); Immigrant Heritage Festival (LULAC Denison); Tree Project (Arbor Committee); Uptown Banners (City of Denison); Christmas Lights (Holiday Lighting Committee); Race Promotion (Crawford County Racers); Ice Fishing Tournament (Crawford County Pheasants Forever); Airport Upgrades (Airport Board); Bridge Replacement (Majestic Hills Golf Course); Tech Supplies for Home Swim Meets (Denison Stingrays); and McHenry House Restoration (Crawford County Historical Society).

The Denison Tourism Board meets to review grant applications on the second Tuesday of each quarter. Guidelines and applications can be picked up at Denison City Hall or found on the denisonia.com website under Forms, then Tourism/Events. Applications are due on March 31, June 30, September 30, and December 31.