Competing at the inaugural Iowa State Girls’ Wrestling Tournament on February 2-3 at the Xtream Arena at Coralville, Logan-Magnolia sophomore Nancy Bowman went 2-2 in matches at 145.

Bowman went in seeded 13th out of the 32 qualifiers at 145.

In the opening round, Bowman pinned No. 20 seed Mia Garvey of Mid-Prairie in 4:14.

Bowman then pinned No. 4 seed junior Espie Almazan of Lewis Central in 3:03 in the second round of the championship bracket.

Advancing to the top eight, Bowman then was pinned by No. 5 seed Isabella Deeds of Oakland Riverside in 3:39, dropping the Panther grappler to the consolation side of the bracket.

Bowman saw her season end after being pinned by No. 8 seed Lauren Luzum of Decorah in 2:31.

Bowman finished season with an outstanding 30-9 overall record.