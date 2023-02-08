The Boyer Valley girls and boys were defeated by Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton in Rolling Valley Conference action on January 31 at Dunlap.

In game one, the BV girls were outscored 35-10 in the second half, as the visiting Spartans earned a 61-18 victory over Cody Freland’s BV club.

In the nightcap, the BV boys fell behind by 12 at halftime and wound up suffering a 70-48 setback to the Spartans.

Girls’ results

The 43-point loss for BV dropped the Lady Bulldogs to 4-10 in RVC play and 5-13 overall.

Exira/EH-K led 26-8 at halftime and outscored BV 35-10 in the second half for the lopsided victory.

Jessica O’Day led BV with six points to go with four rebounds.

Mariah Falkena added four points, five boards and two steals.

Lauren Malone had three points and two steals. Sylvia Sullivan finished with two points and 10 boards.

Maria Puck also had two points, five boards and two assists.

Boys’ results

The BV boys lost on the scoreboard for the third straight outing, as the Bulldogs dropped to 2-11 in RVC play and 3-14 overall after falling to the Spartans for the second time this season.

Exira/EH-K led 37-25 at halftime and 53-38 to start the fourth quarter.

Evan Ten Eyck paced the BV boys with 13 points and was the lone Bulldog player to reach double figures.

Robert Gross and Josh Gorden each tallied eight points. Luke Cripps had six points, all on free throws in the first half.

Cael Beam netted five points, whle Jack Heistand and Drew Volkmann each had four points.