Boyer Valley girls fall to Woodbine in five sets

Boyer Valley had Woodbine on the ropes Monday night before the Tigers rallied for a come-from-behind 3-2 victory in a Class 1A, Region 1 first-round postseason match at Dunlap.

BV won game one 25-18.

The Lady Bulldogs cruised to a 25-12 win in game two for a 2-0 advantage and was in line for a sweep with a 20-13 lead in game three, but then Woodbine scored 12 of the final 15 points for a 25-23 win to stay alive.

Woodbine rode that momentum en route to a 25-21 win game four to force a fifth and deciding set to 15.

BV raced out to a 6-2 lead in set five, but Woodbine quickly scored four consecutive points to tie it at 6-6.

The two teams were tied again at 8-8. The Tigers then found a little breathing room with three straight points for an 11-8 lead.

Woodbine led 13-11 and 14-12 before a BV a hit over the net was misplayed by BV to end set at 15-12 to cap off the Tigers’ remarkable comeback for the match win.

“To be honest, we just quit being aggressive. We had them right where we wanted them up 20-13 in game three, but then they got on a little run and we stopped talking to each other,” commented Boyer Valley coach Gary Neilsen.

“It was those little things that made us good all year like communicating and anticipating where to be. We got away from that late in game three and that’s frustrating,” he added.

“Volleyball is definitely a game of runs. When a team gets hot, sometimes it’s hard to stop and Woodbine did exactly that. They put together some runs and we never answered.”

“Volleyball also is a mental game. Once you lose your mentality, things can go south in a hurry. We found that out tonight,” Neilsen stated.

“Give Woodbine a lot of credit. They kept firing right at us with the Pryor (Katy) girl on the outside and she kept swinging away. We fell into a stretch where we didn’t have an answer for her.”

“We got into a stretch where all we wanted to do was to push and tip the ball and that’s not us,” Neilsen remarked.

“That’s what I told the girls in the locker room that this has to be a driving force for us next year, as we have everyone coming back.”

BV has no seniors on its roster and was led by a stout junior class of five.

“The loss is hard to handle. It’s hard to take because we had a dang good year, but like I told them, this has to be a driving force that wants to make them better as players and us better as coaches,” Neilsen said.

Maria Puck led all BV servers on Monday night by going 20-of-23 with three aces.

Zoey Yanak was 19-of-20 with four aces. Ava Ten Eyck connected on 15-of-21 attempts with four aces. Lauren Malone was 14-of-17 with two aces.

Anna Seuntjens was 13-of-15 with one ace, while Jessica O’Day was 10-of-12 overall.

O’Day led the Lady Bulldog hitters with 15 kills on the night.

Ten Eyck added 12 kills. Sylvia Sullivan had 11 kills. Malone also had four kills and led the team with 34 assists in setting.

Puck had a team-high 26 digs. Ten Eyck added 13 digs. O’Day followed with 12 digs. Yanak had 11 digs, while Malone finished with nine digs.

Sullivan paced BV with two solo blocks and two block assists.

Seuntjens also had two solo blocks, while Malone had one solo block and one block assist.

Wolves fall to AHST/W

IKM-Manning’s 2022 volleyball season came to an end on Monday night, as the Wolves suffered a 3-1 loss to AHST/Walnut in a Class 2A, Region 2 first-round match at Avoca.

AHST/W defeated McKaylie Croghan’s IKM-Manning club 25-6, 25-17, 17-25, 25-21, as the Wolves finished 2-23 overall in matches and 6-59 in games.

Kylie Powers led the Wolves with 10 kills to go with four digs.

Megan Williams added seven kills and two digs.

Amber Halbur contributed 19 assists, 12 digs, three kills and one ace serve. Mabel Langel had five kills and three digs.

Karlee Arp added three kills, three digs and one assist. Laura McCarville had four kills and two digs. Ella Richards finished with six assists and two digs, while Anna Stangl wound up with 19 assists for the Wolves.

AHST/W advanced with a 9-24 overall record.

Monday’s regional volleyball match was the final contest for four IKM-Manning seniors in Powers, Langel, Halbur and Emmie Ring.

Gaels knock off

Rockets in 3

The Ar-We-Va girls went on the road Monday night and battled Fort Dodge St. Edmond in a 3-0 loss to the Gaels in a Class 1A, Region 3 first-round match at Fort Dodge.

St. Edmond advanced with a 28-26, 25-12, 25-23 victory over the Rockets, which finished 4-18 overall in matches and 17-47 in games.

Maggie Ragaller led Ar-We-Va with nine kills.

Jamie Hausman added seven kills and one ace serve. Kora Obrecht contributed seven kills as well.

Amber Ragaller and Delaney Schurke each had two aces.

Monday’s match was the final contest for five Ar-We-Va seniors in Maggie Ragaller, Obrecht, Samantha Hinners, Hausman and Elizabeth Brunner.