Boyer Valley girls run to team title at Ida Grove

The Boyer Valley girls netted 74 points on Monday to take first place at the Bob Saunders Cross Country Invitational at Ida Grove.

The Lady Bulldogs won the team championship by 30 points over second-place Pocahontas Area, which finished with 104 points.

Lauren Malone paced the BV girls, placing 10th overall out of 105 runners in 21 minutes, 34.41 seconds.

Nora Peterson of Alta/Aurelia won the individual title in 19:01.79.

Mariah Falkena ran 13th for BV in 22:10.49.

Lauryn Muff and Clara Gorham finished 19th and 20th, respectively, in 23:01.18 and 23:15.03.

Abby Mandel turned in a time of 23:40.28 for 25th. Lily Heistand also took home 41st in 24:57.27.

Reagan Harris wound up 92nd for the Lady Bulldogs in 30:46.56.

On the boys’ side, BV senior Patrick Heffernan placed second individually out of 158 athletes in 16:33.65.

Woodbine’s Landon Bendgen claimed the individual title in 16:18.68.

Bendgen’s solo title led the Tigers to the team championship with 41 points.

East Sac County was runnerup with 76 points.

Final Team Standings

Girls

1. Boyer Valley 74; 2. Pocahontas Area 104; 3. Manson-Northwest Webster 108; 4. Alta/Aurelia 120; 5. Lawton-Bronson 137; 6. Sioux Central/Sioux Rapids 139; 7. Woodbury Central/K-P 167; 8. Maple Valley/A-O/CO-U 199; 9. Ridge View 219; 10. South Central Calhoun 253; 11. Newell-Fonda 286; 12. Exira/EH-K 292; 13. Odebolt-Arthur/BC-IG 312; 14. Westwood Sloan 358; 15. Southeast Valley 392

Boys