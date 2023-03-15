The 2023 Bulletin-Review’s All-Area Basketball Teams are being released today (Wednesday) with athletes from six area schools being recognized for their efforts on the hardwood floor this past winter.

Players from Denison-Schleswig, Ar-We-Va, Boyer Valley, IKM-Manning, Logan-Magnolia and Woodbine make up this year’s list of honorees that features a total of 30 selections, including 15 girls and 15 boys.

The Bulletin-Review All-Area Teams will consist of 10 athletes honored on the top two units with five first-team and five second-team selections for the girls and boys.

A total of 10 other athletes, five girls and five boys, were chosen as honorable mention picks for the 2022-23 season.

Two individual standouts also will be recognized as the Bulletin-Review’s All-Area Players of the Year.

Tabbed as the top players for the 2022-23 season are Logan-Magnolia senior forward Mya Moss for the girls and Woodbine sophomore guard-forward Carter Gruver for the boys.

Woodbine, which went 23-3 overall and qualified for the girls’ state tournament for the first time in 49 years this past season, had a pair of first-team honorees in senior point guard Nicole Sherer and and sophomore guard Charlie Pryor.

Also named to the first team were junior guard-forward Kiana Schulz of Denison-Schleswig and senior post player Mabel Langel of IKM-Manning.

Schulz earned a spot on the first team for the second year in a row, while Langel moved up after being a second-team pick last winter.

Moss had an outstanding year for a Lo-Ma club that went 14-3 in the Western Iowa Conference and 17-5 overall.

She averaged 13.1 points and 8.1 rebounds per game for the Panthers en route to being named to the Western Iowa All-Conference first team.

“Moss is very deserving of this honor. She has been a four-year starter and started on our state tournament team when she was a freshman,” commented Logan-Magnolia coach Shad Hornbeck.

“Moss has put in numerous hours to better herself and make the team better. I’ve been lucky enough to coach her since first grade and she has always been extremely coachable, which has allowed her to continue to improve her basketball skills,” he added.

“With that being said, she has been an unselfish player throughout her career. We have a great senior group of kids and Moss is an instrumental part of our success.”

“She is 100 percent effort-based and buys into the small details we require to be successful at Logan-Magnolia. Her love of basketball is easy to see. I’m extremely happy for her as she is very deserving, but also very thankful to have coached her,” Hornbeck stated.

Moss will continue to play basketball at the college level for Morningside University at Sioux City.

The five girls named to the second team are Lo-Ma senior guard Greylan Hornbeck, senior guard Addison Erickson of Woodbine, senior guard Maggie Ragaller of Ar-We-Va, junior guard Whitlee Auen of Denison-Schleswig and junior forward Jessica O’Day of Boyer Valley.

Ragaller earned a spot on the second team for the second consecutive year, while Auen moved up to the second team after being an honorable mention pick a year ago.

Auen played in only 11 games for the Monarchs this past season before a knee injury in early January sidelined her for the second half of the winter campaign.

D-S was a completely different team without Auen on the floor, as the Monarchs more than likely would have enjoyed multiple victories with her in the lineup.

Lo-Ma had a pair of honorable mention selections in senior guard Ava Goldsmith and senior post player Macanna Guritz.

Guritz sat the final few weeks of the season with an ankle injury.

Other honorable mention picks were senior guard Morgan Hanson of IKM-Manning, junior guard Lauren Malone of Boyer Valley and junior guard-forward Nicole Hoefer of Woodbine.

The Bulletin-Review also recognized Woodbine’s Ryan Coenen as its All-Area Coach of the Year for the girls.

Coenen, who just completed his 12th season on the bench at Woodbine, guided the Tigers to a school-record 23 wins, the Rolling Valley Conference championship with a 15-1 mark and the school’s first state tournament appearance since 1974 and first in the five-on-five era.

The All-Area boys’ first team is highlighted by three repeat selections.

Two of the three repeat honorees on the first unit reign from Denison-Schleswig in senior guard-forward Carson Seuntjens and junior point guard Luke Wiebers.

Seuntjens is a two-time, first-team selection after being an honorable mention pick as a sophomore.

The third repeat first-teamer is junior guard Ross Kusel of IKM-Manning.

Also named to the first team were junior post player Emmett Neumann of Ar-We-Va and sophomore guard-forward Carter Gruver of Woodbine.

Gruver was recognized as the area’s top player after averaging 18.8 points and 4.9 rebounds per game for a Woodbine team that went 9-5 in the Rolling Valley Conference and 16-7 overall under head coach Kyle Bartels.

Gruver scored 432 points on the year and led all area players with 106 assists.

He converted a school-record 118 free throws, which ranked sixth in Class 1A. He also was sixth in Class 1A in free throw attempts with 179.

And, he sits fifth in points and assists for a single season at Woodbine.

“We were very proud of the growth Gruver made from his freshman to sophomore seasons,” commented Bartels.

“He was in the gym and weight room all summer growing his body and game, so it was awesome to see all of that work translate to the floor,” he added.

“Gruver was the engine of our offense this season, and his improved scoring and decision-making allowed our young team to be a lot more potent offensively than we initially thought.”

“His work ethic and passion for the game has helped push our program forward to the next level,” Bartels stated.

Landing spots on the All-Area second team were senior guard Jaxon Wessel of Denison-Schleswig, senior forward Drew Volkmann of Boyer Valley, sophomore forward Carson Kelley of Woodbine, sophomore guard Wes Vana of Logan-Magnolia and freshman guard Ben Ramsey of IKM-Manning.

Drew Volkmann is being honored for the third time. He earned a spot on the second team for the second straight year after being an honorable mention selection after his sophomore season.

And, named as honorable mention selections were senior forward Caden Keller of IKM-Manning, junior post player Lance Arkfeld of Denison-Schleswig, junior guard Evan Ten Eyck of Boyer Valley, freshman guard Wyatt Ragaller of Ar-We-Va and freshman guard Brodyn Pryor of Woodbine.

Arkfeld landed as an honorable mention pick after being a second-team choice a year ago.

The Bulletin-Review’s All-Area Coach of the Year for the boys is Denison-Schleswig’s Derek Fink.

It’s the third straight postseason honor for Fink, who directed the Monarchs to 16 wins in 22 games and a co-Hawkeye 10 Conference championship with Harlan at 9-1 apiece.

Fink just completed his 10th season on the bench with an overall record of 120-106.

Season statistics for those girls and boys named to the All-Area first and second teams are below.

Girls First Team

Mya Moss, Logan-Magnolia, 5-8, Sr., F

13.1 p/pg, 8.1 r/pg, 46 assists, 26 steals

Mabel Langel, IKM-Manning, 5-10, Sr. P

11.3 p/pg, 5.9 r/pg, 48 steals, 28 assists, 5 shot blocks

Nicole Sherer, Woodbine, 5-3, Sr. PG

8.8 p/pg, 5.3 r/pg, 25 three-pointers, 139 assists, 140 steals

Kiana Schulz, Denison-Schleswig, 5-7, Jr., G-F

11.9 p/pg, 5.2 r/pg, 46 three-pointers, 37 assists, 22 steals

Charlie Pryor, Woodbine, 5-4, Soph., G

15.1 p/pg, 4.2 p/pg, 65 three-pointers, 87 assists, 92 steals

Girls Second Team

Greylan Hornbeck, Logan-Magnolia, 5-2, Sr., G

5.7 p/pg, 4.6 r/pg, 30 three-pointers, 123 assists, 35 steals

Addison Erickson, Woodbine, 5-5, Sr., G

11.8 p/pg, 3.2 r/pg, 27 three-pointers, 54 assists, 71 steals

Maggie Ragaller, Ar-We-Va, 5-7, Sr., G

13.7 p/pg, 4.8 r/pg, 15 three-pointers, 49 assists, 92 steals

Whitlee Auen, Denison-Schleswig, 5-3, Jr., G

7.4 p/pg, 3.2 r/pg, 29 assists, 30 steals

Jessica O’Day, Boyer Valley, 5-8, Jr., F

7.6 p/pg, 11.2 r/pg, 18 assists, 35 steals, 14 shot blocks

Boys First Team

Carson Seuntjens, Denison-Schleswig, 6-1, Sr., G-F

17.4 p/pg, 3.8 r/pg, 45 three-pointers, 54 assists, 20 steals

Emmett Neumann, Ar-We-Va, 6-5, Jr. P

10.5 p/pg, 9.2 r/pg, 16 assists, 23 steals, 22 shot blocks

Luke Wiebers, Denison-Schleswig, 6-2, Jr., PG

12.0 p/pg, 6.8 r/pg, 13 three-pointers, 83 assists, 55 steals, 16 blocks

Ross Kusel, IKM-Manning, 6-2, Jr., G

12.8 p/pg, 3.2 r/pg, 60 three-pointers, 59 assists, 44 steals, 12 blocks

Carter Gruver, Woodbine, 5-10, Soph., G-F

18.8 p/pg, 4.9 r/pg, 30 three-pointers, 106 assists, 55 steals, 5 blocks

Boys Second Team

Drew Volkmann, Boyer Valley, 6-4, Sr., F

10.4 p/pg, 6.8 r/pg, 26 three-pointers, 60 assists, 31 steals, 15 blocks

Jaxon Wessel, Denison-Schleswig, 6-1, Sr., G

8.7 p/pg, 4.7 r/pg, 24 three-pointers, 34 assists, 34 steals, 7 blocks

Carson Kelley, Woodbine, 6-3, Soph., F

9.6 p/pg, 6.3 r/pg, 58 three-pointers, 39 assists, 31 steals, 19 blocks

Wes Vana, Logan-Magnolia, 6-2, Soph., G

14.0 p/pg, 5.3 r/pg, 51 three-pointers, 22 assists, 21 steals

Ben Ramsey, IKM-Manning, 6-0, Fr., G

11.9 p/pg, 2.9 r/pg, 31 three-pointers, 76 assists, 36 steals, 3 blocks