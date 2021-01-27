Quality Food Processors workers honored with Value Partner of the Year award

Workers at Quality Food Processors (QFP) in Denison gathered near the entrance to the plant on Thursday afternoon to share in an achievement.
QFP had been named Sigma’s 2020 Value Partner of the Year, an award given to only one supplier each year.
Specifically, the award was given for the bacon QFP produces for Sigma’s Bar-S Foods brand. It is the first time that QFP has received the award. QFP is the primary bacon supplier for Bar-S in the United States.
“We produce about 20 truckloads a week of Bar-S bacon. They are in 18 countries, have 45,000 employees, and they picked us as their supplier of the year,” explained QFP General Manager Eric Kohler. “It’s quite an accomplishment for a small plant like ours. We’re really proud of what we do here.
“My people are the people that make it work. They’re the reason we do what we do so I try to get them involved and always try to make sure that they get recognized,” Kohler added.
QFP has been a co-packer for Bar-S since 2016.
Each of the 20 truckloads a week that is produced for Bar-S holds about 36,000 pounds of bacon, said Kohler.
“In total, this plant produces over 2.5 million pounds of bacon per week,” he said. “We have other customers besides Bar-S. We’re running close to 60 truckloads of pork bellies a week through here.”
QFP doesn’t have its own brand; it co-packs for other companies.
The plant runs two shifts and has about 250 employees and is looking for more, said Kohler.
Workers at the plant were actually notified by Kohler about the Value Partner of the Year award around December 18, the same day the honor was announced by Sigma.
Later on, the owner of QFP, Todd Hansen, was able to come to the plant to congratulate the workers. That happened on the day of the Christmas meal QFP provides to its worker every year.
Kohler explained that Hansen, who lives in Kansas, had not been at the plant since February due to COVID-19.
“He came to the plant, met all the employees on our Christmas meal day,” said Kohler. “We always give bonuses and other awards at Christmas time, so he (Hansen) was able to be here. We talked about the award and how important it was.”
Kohler said that in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, when other plants were struggling, QFP was and still is growing.
He said the plant put in a new slice line in August last year and that he’s ordered another line for this year, which is a reason why QFP is using a recruiting service to bring people to the plant and to Denison, Crawford County and Iowa.
He said QFP can do most of what has been planned for 2021 without adding to the building.
“After that, if we go further, we’re probably going to have to actually add on to the structure,” Kohler said. “With growth, there are always opportunities for leadership roles, management roles, so we’re excited about it. The future is very bright here.”