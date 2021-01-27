Quality Food Processors workers honored with Value Partner of the Year award

QFP doesn’t have its own brand; it co-packs for other companies.

The plant runs two shifts and has about 250 employees and is looking for more, said Kohler.

Workers at the plant were actually notified by Kohler about the Value Partner of the Year award around December 18, the same day the honor was announced by Sigma.

Later on, the owner of QFP, Todd Hansen, was able to come to the plant to congratulate the workers. That happened on the day of the Christmas meal QFP provides to its worker every year.

Kohler explained that Hansen, who lives in Kansas, had not been at the plant since February due to COVID-19.

“He came to the plant, met all the employees on our Christmas meal day,” said Kohler. “We always give bonuses and other awards at Christmas time, so he (Hansen) was able to be here. We talked about the award and how important it was.”

Kohler said that in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, when other plants were struggling, QFP was and still is growing.