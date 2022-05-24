BV boys fall to Tri-Center on baseball diamond

Boyer Valley managed only two hits in a 15-0 loss in five innings to Tri-Center in nonconference baseball action on Thursday night at Dunlap.

The loss dropped BV to 1-1 overall on the young season.

T-C opened with three runs in the top of the first inning, adding six in the second, one in the third one in the fourth and four more in the fifth.

Robert Brasel had both hits for BV with a pair of singles in three at bats for the Bulldogs.

Ethan Hanigan tossed three innings for BV, allowing 10 runs on 10 hits with two strikeouts and seven walks.