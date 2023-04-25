The Boyer Valley boys tallied 60 points en route to placing sixth out of nine schools at the Phil Hummel Relays on April 24 at Woodbine.

Woodbine claimed the team title with 120 points.

Patrick Heffernan won the 1,600-yard run in four minutes, 36.17 seconds.

Drew Volkmann was your champion in the high jump at five feet, 10 inches.

Owen Garside took second in the high jump at 5-8.

Other individual seconds went to Matt Ferguson in the shot put (45-3) and Heffernan in the 3,200-yard run (9:52.66).

BV also took second in the 4x100 weightman relay with Cole Miller, Ben Lantz, Owen Lehan and Ferguson running 55.49.

Bobby Gross placed third in the discus with a toss of 124-10.