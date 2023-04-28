The Boyer Valley boys accumulated 59 points en route to placing seventh out of eight schools at the Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto/CO-U Track and Field Invitational on April 27 at Mapleton.

West Monona won the team title with 160 points.

Drew Volkmann had the lone first-place finish for BV, as he won the high jump with an effort of six feet, one inch.

Patrick Heffernan took second in the 800-meter run in two minutes, 02.90 seconds.

Matt Ferguson also finished second in the shot put with a toss of 43-11 1/2.

BV’s 4x200 relay team of Luke Cripps, Bobby Gross, Jacob Berens and Volkmann ran third in 1:39.62.

Volkmann added a fourth-place effort in the 100-meter dash in 11.52.

Gross and Cole Miller finished fifth and sixth, respectively, in the discus with tosses of 122-4 and 120-10.

Owen Garside took sixth in the high jump at 5-4, while BV’s sprint medley relay team of Robert Brasel, Cooper Petersen, Justin Heiman and Garside wound up sixth in 1:51.62.