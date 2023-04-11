The Boyer Valley girls shot a team score of 225 to take first place in Rolling Valley Conference golf action on April 10 at Atlantic.
Woodbine had only two golfers compete.
Glidden-Ralston was second to the BV girls with a team score of 236.
G-R’s Addy Boell took home medalist honors with a 43. CAM’s Reese Snyder was runnerup medalist with a 45.
Kylie Kepford and Reese Miller each shot 53s for the BV girls.
Hayley Follmann carded a 58. She was followed by Mataya Bromert (61), Zoey Soma (68) and Sarah Roberts (75).