The Boyer Valley girls defeated Glidden-Ralston in Rolling Valley Conference golf action on April 24 at Woodbine.
BV shot a team score of 223. G-R was second at 231.
Kylie Kepford paced the BV girls with a 52.
Hayley Follmann carded a 55. Reese Miller shot a 58, as did Mataya Bromert.
Zoey Soma shot a 62 with Sarah Roberts firing a 76 for the Lady Bulldogs.
Tags
Todd J Danner
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today