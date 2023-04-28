The Boyer Valley girls rang up 72 points en route to placing fifth out of seven schools at the Woodbine Track and Field Invitational on April 27.

Oakland Riverside took home the team championship with 131 points.

Lauren Malone had the lone individual first-place finish for BV, as she took gold in the 400-meter hurdles in 1:10.09.

Individual seconds went to Mariah Falkena in the 3,000-meter run (11:54.62), Jessica O’Day in the 800-meter run (2:38.63) and Sylvia Sullivan in the 200-meter dash (28.94).

Clara Gorham finished third behind Falkena in the 3,000 in 12:50.88.

Whitney Hartmann also took third in the long jump with an effort of 14 feet, 1 inch.

Falkena and Gorham finished fourth and fifth, respectively, in 5:42.03 and 6:00.65.

The Lady Bulldogs’ 4x200 relay team of Reagan Harris, Karley Hagge, Kimarie Meeves and Taryn Clemon ran fourth in 2:06.20.

Hartmann also took fourth in the 200 in 29.18.

The 4x800 and 4x400 relay teams ran fifth.

The 4x800 squad of Sullivan, Abby Mandel, Lily Heistand and Lauryn Muff ran 11:48.37, while the 4x400 foursome of Harris, Muff, Mandel and Clemon circled the track in 5:09.83.