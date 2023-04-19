The Boyer Valley and Tri-Center golf teams split in action on April 18 at the Quail Run Golf Course at Neola.

The BV boys picked up a 165-186 victory, while the T-C girls came out on top with a 165-231 triumph over the Lady Bulldogs.

Evan Ten Eyck and Ben Nichols finished one-two overall with scores of 39 and 41, respectively.

Cale Soma carded a 42 for BV. Devin Melby added a 43. Ethan Hanigan shot a 51 with Mike Davis shooting a 55 for the Bulldogs.

On the girls’ side, Lilly Thomas of T-C took home medalist honors with a 48.

BV’s Kylie Kepford was runnerup medalist with a 55.

Hayley Follmann and Mandi Thomsen both fired 60s for BV with Reese Miller carding a 63.