The Boyer Valley and Woodbine boys’ golf teams competed in Rolling Valley Conference action on April 10 at Atlantic.

BV placed third overall in the final standings with a score of 178. Woodbine took home fifth at 199.

Coon Rapids-Bayard captured first place at 173, just one stroke better than second-place CAM’s total of 174.

Exira/EH-K placed fourth at 187 with Glidden-Ralston sixth at 225.

Chase Jahde of CAM was your medalist with a 35 over nine holes.

Runnerup honors went to Boyer Valley’s Evan Ten Eyck with a 37.

Ben Nichols fired a 46 for BV. He was followed by Cale Soma (47), Michael Davis (48), Devin Melby (49) and Ethan Hanigan (56).

Cody Dickinson paced the Woodbine boys with a 43.

Sam Remington carded a 48. He was followed by Kylon Reisz (51), Xander Johnson (57), Nolan Stamm (59) and Evan Heitman (72).