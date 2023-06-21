Buena Vista University is where students dream, build, and innovate. As the region's leader in rural education and innovation, we provide students with a variety of undergraduate and graduate degree pathways. Our residential campus located on the beautiful shores of Storm Lake hosts students in a variety of in-demand majors, taking concepts from state-of-the-art classrooms and labs to real-world applications throughout the U.S. and across the globe. Our convenient online undergraduate and graduate programs provide educational advancement opportunities that are designed to fit anyone's busy schedule. At Buena Vista University, we possess an innate instinct to build. It's rooted in our identity as Beavers and in our belief that we can and should better the world around us. Visit bvu.edu for more.