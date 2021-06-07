Memorial services for Carole Stone, 74, of Denison, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 10, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Denison with inurnment at Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Denison.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, June 9, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison.

The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.

She died Friday, June 4, at University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.