Carroll man pleads guilty to child pornography possession charges

In a plea agreement, Unruh admitted that between November 2019 and July 2021, he used the messaging app Kik to knowingly receive and attempt to receive visual depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct. He further admitted to using the app to share child pornography with others.

Sentencing before United States District Court Chief Judge Leonard T. Strand will be set for a later date after a presentence report is prepared. Unruh was taken into custody by the United States Marshals after the guilty plea and will remain in custody pending sentencing. Unruh faces a sentence of up to 20 years imprisonment without the possibility of parole, a fine of not more than $250,000, a mandatory special assessment of $100 and a term of supervised release of at least 5 years with the potential of life.