CCHappyCats opened its shelter at 720 Broadway in Denison for visitors and a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, April 7. CCHappyCats is a cat rescue program and has a feral cat trap, neuter/spay and release program, working with three local veterinary clinics that offer low-cost spay and neutering.

CCHappyCats also helps people connect with these low-cost clinics to get their pets spayed or neutered and vaccinated.

In addition, the shelter serves as a temporary home and adoption center for cats whose families cannot, for a variety of reasons, continue to care for them.

It has been a mission for Marcia Bachmann, of rural Denison, for a number of years, and started in April 2022 with the help of volunteers.

“I have cats and have always been extraordinarily fond of cats and find them endlessly fascinating,” Bachmann said at the open house.

Cats can live to be 15-20 years old, and Bachmann said she has a concern for what will happen to her cats, which may need a home as she gets older.

“I know this has happened in many families and many situations, that someone has to go to a care center or they pass away. They have pets that were dearly loved and then have no place to go,” she said. “CCHappyCats a place they can come to temporarily and find a home.

“That’s the reason I think this is totally necessary,” said Bachmann. “It’s another part of a community taking care of things. Cats in a community can be a problem for a lot of people and its a problem that can be addressed humanely.”

Bachmann said she had the opportunity to purchase the building at the east end of Broadway, and she gives credit for starting CCHappyCats to people who were willing to lend their support.

She said CCHappyCats will give presentations to groups to spread awareness about their services. Bachmann added that perhaps they could have school children come and learn what the shelter does.

CCHappyCats works with Seaton Veterinary Clinic, Lincoln Highway Animal Hospital and Dr. Rexanne Struve at Veterinary Associates of Manning on low-cost spay and neuter clinics

At the open house a person asked when the shelter would have cats in the cages in the back.

“Our plan is to keep the shelter empty, no cats, but it won’t happen,” Bachmann replied.

“If you have stray cats coming around and need to get them fixed, and think you can catch them but they are not so tame, we have live traps. However, you may not be able to get the cat to a veterinarian in a day or two. So we are the stopgap. You can bring the cat here; we’ll house it until we get an appointment with a veterinarian.”

When feral cats are trapped, neutered or spayed and vaccinated, they are released to the area where it was trapped, for a variety of reasons.

The cats are familiar with the area and already surviving there, and sometimes people in the neighborhood are putting out food for them.

The cats keep down the rodent population where they live.

If cats are removed from the area where they live, other cats will come in, and these cats likely won’t be fixed or vaccinated. That will mean more diseases among the cat colony and more fights among cats.

“If they are not fixed, they are at the mercy of their biology. The females are going to have kittens and the males will be fighting for females,” Bachmann explained. “It is best to have them fixed.”

If CCHappyCats has been invited into a neighborhood to catch feral cats, they can post notes on the residents’ houses to make sure they keep their cats in at night.

Bachmann said if a tame cat is caught in a live trap, since it was roaming outside, it will be treated like a feral cat and will be spayed or neutered, if needed, and then released back into the neighborhood.

But the cat will first be scanned to see if it has a microchip under its skin, and, of course, a collar, and a collar with a tag, will indicate that it is someone’s pet.

Cats that have already been through the trap, spay/neuter and release process and are caught again are easily identified. This will be indicated by an ear notch and a tattoo on the stomach.

Bachmann explained that the tattoo is necessary as sometimes cats that have been spayed show no scars.

Cats that are too wild to be handled are anesthetized while they are still in the trap.

CCHappyCats is licensed by the Iowa Department of Agriculture, which does an inspection to make sure the shelter has all that is required, such as storage space, appropriate pens, availability of sinks and cleaning facilities and cleanliness. The shelter must also have an association with a veterinary clinic for the spay and neuter services.

CCHappyCats receives discounts on spay and neutering from the veterinarians they work with, but they do rely on donations, Bachmann said.

In addition to monetary donations, people can place their redeemable cans and bottles in the bin located in front of CCHappyCats. People with the shelter will sort and redeem them. Bachmann said this has been a wonderful source of financial help.

Another way to help is to become a member for $10.

The shelter also offers the service of microchipping cats and dogs, or any other pet, as a fundraiser. Nancy Voggesser, who helps with CCHappyCats, does the microchipping. She learned how to do that from a veterinarian in Logan, where she used to work. A license is not required to be able to do microchipping as the chip just goes under the skin.

Bachmann said CCHappyCats is not going to microchip the feral cats they catch, yet, but she admitted it would be interesting to track where all those cats are living.

Just how many feral cats are roaming around Denison? No one knows, said Bachmann, but it is probably a lot more feral cats than anyone imagines. One person at the open house said 15 feral cats roam around her neighborhood, described as a four-block area. She leaves food out for them.