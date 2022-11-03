CCMH and high school organizations invite senior citizens to free meal on November 8

On Tuesday, November 8, Crawford County Memorial Hospital (CCMH) will sponsor a free holiday meal for senior citizens of Crawford County and their traveling companions.

The Career Technical Education (CTE) organizations at the high school will host the event at the high school cafeteria. The organizations involved are FCCLA - Family Career and Community Leaders of America, FBLA - Future Business Leaders of America, and FFA - Future Farmers of America.

The meal will be served from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. The meal will be pork loin, stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, green bean casserole, dinner roll and dessert.