CCMH balance sheet structure is solid, according to auditor

“I believe the financial statements are in good order and will be submitted to the auditor of state following their approval,” said Jay Horn, CPA Partner with Denman and Company of West Des Moines.

Horn presented the Crawford County Memorial Hospital (CCMH) audit to the hospital board of trustees on October 24.

He spoke to the Bulletin and Review about the audit on October 27.

“The audit opinion that was rendered was what is known as an ‘unmodified’ or more commonly known as a ‘clean’ opinion on the financial statements for the two years presented – 2022 and 21 in comparative format,” Horn explained.

The clean or unmodified opinion is what the company strives for when doing an audit, he said.

“If it were not unmodified, there would be a qualified opinion or disclaimer of some issues that arose that put us in position where we couldn’t render an unmodified (opinion).”

Horn provided his thoughts on what the hospital is doing right.

“We believe the balance sheet structure is solid at this point in time,” he said. “(CCMH is) definitely demonstrating some liquidity in the form of considerable cash and investments that have now been built up coming on the end of – hopefully the end of — the pandemic period of the last two or three years.”

CCMH and other hospitals received federal assistance in the form of provider relief funds and paycheck protection loan program funds that helped bolster cash during the pandemic, he said.

The CCMH balance sheet as of June 30 reflected a cash position that was better than it was three years ago, Horn noted.

“Clearly Crawford (CCMH) is leveraged with long-term debt for the original building project (for the new hospital facility), which was in the neighborhood of $30 million,” he said. “That now has been paid down to significantly lower than that over the time period, so they continue to meet those particular obligations, which are important each and every year.”

According to the audit report, “At year end, the Hospital had $20,596,240 in current and long-term debt related to Hospital Revenue Refunding Bonds, Hospital Revenue Bonds, and notes payable, equipment, a decrease of $1,147,774 from 2021.”

Horn said that any red flags he sees for CCMH he also sees for any hospital.

“Now that we’re coming away from this very unique three-year pandemic period, in a sense the financial statements have reset back to where we were four years ago without that specific federal government assistance,” he said.

“Now, it’s back to doing business, hopefully as usual (and) similar to four years ago. The challenge will be for the hospital to make sure that the revenues can exceed expenses and meet the annual budgets that are put forth by management.”

One key will be keeping an eye on financial statements and overall expense management to continue revenue growth.

He said it was apparent during the audit that CCMH had concentrated efforts in the area of expense management during the pandemic.

Denman and Company is hired each year to perform the CCMH audit.

“The audit is the highest level of assurance a firm can provide, and it is required for a particular type of hospital under the State of Iowa Code,” Horn said.

A significant portion of the audit procedure was performed on-site at CCMH; some remote work was also performed.

Hospital management is asked to verify accounts, balances and transactions at the hospital for the fiscal year.

“With the goal of course being to be able to render an opinion on their financial statements as of and for the year ending June 30, 2022,” he said.

“We absolutely have responsibility under generally accepted auditing standards that we have to follow – that every CPA firm follows. It also encompasses healthcare audits such as Crawford (CCMH).”

The standards that must be followed are significant and are spelled out in the audit report, he said.