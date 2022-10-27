“We do have some very creative people in the building,” said Don Luensmann, Crawford County Memorial Hospital (CCMH) executive director of Marketing and Development.

He was referring to the employees who entered the annual CCMH pumpkin decorating contest.

The entries are currently on display in the area just to the left of the main welcome desk at the hospital.

“I don’t think people really care about the award that they win – it’s more about the bragging rights that they came up with the best idea,” said Brandi Mefferd, CCMH Marketing and Development coordinator.

“Patients and visitors really enjoy it; they stop and look, and the little kids ooh and aah.”

The contest started about a decade ago as a pumpkin carving contest, but switched in the last few years to pumpkin decorating.

“We transitioned from pumpkin carving to pumpkin decorating to make them last a little longer,” Mefferd said.

“It’s more sanitary to have them draw on the pumpkins rather than cut them apart,” Luensmann said.

The contest is open to anyone who works at CCMH.

“The hospital usually orders about 15 pumpkins,” Mefferd said. “We ask anyone from any department to either submit individually or as a pair. We usually average about 10 to 12 submissions a year.”

Other than “don’t carve them,” there are no rules, she said.

“We don’t set a theme,” Luensmann said. “It’s just ‘use your imagination and creativity’ and they never cease to amaze us.”

“One year they had lights and moving parts and a fog machine – they can get pretty elaborate,” Mefferd said.

“Every one of them is very creative, but we have a couple that really went above and beyond to make their submission this year,” Luensmann said.

As of Thursday, the contest had nine entries.

“They’re still trickling in,” Mefferd said.

“We use it as a teambuilding exercise,” Luensmann said. “This is one of the things that’s a little out of the ordinary that allows people to exercise their creativity; it makes coming to work a little more fun and that’s what we really wanted to do. It helps improve the atmosphere for our employees and it’s good for our patients and their families, as well.”

“It’s one of several things that we try to do to keep it lighthearted around here,” Mefferd said. “Coming up in December, we’ll have an ugly sweater contest.”

Voting in the CCMH pumpkin decorating contest runs through the end of the day on Monday, October 31, which is also known as Halloween.

Anyone may vote on the entries either in person at CCMH or online on the CCMH Facebook page.