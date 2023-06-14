(Denison, IA) – Crawford County Memorial Hospital will host a free “Welcome to Medicare”

seminar on Thursday, June 29, 2023. The seminar, led by volunteer Senior Health Insurance Information

Program (SHIIP) counselors, will be held in the CCMH conference rooms at 100 Medical Parkway in

Denison from 5:30 - 7:00PM.

This one-hour educational seminar will be helpful for residents who are approaching retirement

age explore their health insurance options, as well as those who are currently on Medicare to better

understand their coverage. The “Welcome to Medicare” seminar will cover Medicare Part A and Part B

benefits, the prescription drug benefit (Part D), Medicare Advantage plans and Medicare supplement

insurance. Participants will learn what Medicare is and isn’t; how to avoid penalties for late enrollment

in Medicare; and how to get the most out of your health and prescription benefit plans.

Connie Riesselman, a SHIIP volunteer at CCMH, says, “Some decisions and actions about

Medicare can take place 3-6 months before you turn 65, so I encourage people not to wait until they are

turning 65 to understand all there is to know about this important benefit.”

Participants are asked to register in advance by calling 712-265-2509. Deadline for registration

is Wednesday, June 21.

“We're excited to offer this free seminar to the community,” says Dustin Durbin, Volunteer

Services & Community Outreach Coordinator at CCMH. “Medicare is such an important program and

understanding what it offers helps assure that anyone eligible gets the health benefits they deserve.”

The Senior Health Insurance Information Program (SHIIP) is a service of the State of Iowa. SHIIP

services are free, confidential, and unbiased. SHIIP counselors are trained by the state and do not sell or

promote any insurance companies, policies or agents. CCMH is a local sponsor for SHIIP in Crawford