(Denison, IA) – Crawford County Memorial Hospital will host a free “Welcome to Medicare”
seminar on Thursday, June 29, 2023. The seminar, led by volunteer Senior Health Insurance Information
Program (SHIIP) counselors, will be held in the CCMH conference rooms at 100 Medical Parkway in
Denison from 5:30 - 7:00PM.
This one-hour educational seminar will be helpful for residents who are approaching retirement
age explore their health insurance options, as well as those who are currently on Medicare to better
understand their coverage. The “Welcome to Medicare” seminar will cover Medicare Part A and Part B
benefits, the prescription drug benefit (Part D), Medicare Advantage plans and Medicare supplement
insurance. Participants will learn what Medicare is and isn’t; how to avoid penalties for late enrollment
in Medicare; and how to get the most out of your health and prescription benefit plans.
Connie Riesselman, a SHIIP volunteer at CCMH, says, “Some decisions and actions about
Medicare can take place 3-6 months before you turn 65, so I encourage people not to wait until they are
turning 65 to understand all there is to know about this important benefit.”
Participants are asked to register in advance by calling 712-265-2509. Deadline for registration
is Wednesday, June 21.
“We're excited to offer this free seminar to the community,” says Dustin Durbin, Volunteer
Services & Community Outreach Coordinator at CCMH. “Medicare is such an important program and
understanding what it offers helps assure that anyone eligible gets the health benefits they deserve.”
The Senior Health Insurance Information Program (SHIIP) is a service of the State of Iowa. SHIIP
services are free, confidential, and unbiased. SHIIP counselors are trained by the state and do not sell or
promote any insurance companies, policies or agents. CCMH is a local sponsor for SHIIP in Crawford
county. For more information about SHIIP, visit https://shiip.iowa.gov/