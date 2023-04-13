The Crawford County Shooting Sports team opened its 2023 season on April 8 at the M&G Gun Club at Schaller.

A total of 51 athletes participated for the CCSS team that competed against conference foes from Carroll County Shooting Sports, Ida County Shooting Sports, South Central Calhoun and the RAMS Shooting Sports from Mapleton.

Brody Scheuring from the CCSS team was one of two shooters to turn in a perfect round score of 25/25.

The top three positions in each of the six conference categories are below.

High School Squad

1. Silver Team: Brody Scheuring, Brody Schneider, Tex Dunham, Alex Gallagher, Kole Towne, 20; 2. Gold Team: Garret Plagge, Jakob Wigg, Carson Wight, John Graeve, Derek Scheuring, 205; 3. Bronze Team: Brenden Sieren, Kylar Blunk, Tyson Von Glan, Karson Bromert, Jett Paulsen, 200

High School Men

1. Kylar Blunk, 47; 2. John Graeve, 46 with reverse run score of 5; 3. CCSS, 46 with reverse run score of 1

High School Ladies

1. Ida County, 45; 2. Brittany Musgrave, 37 with reverse run of 3; 3. Carroll County, 37 with reverse score of 1

Middle School Squad

1. Gold Team: Morgan Wood, Lucas Schneider, Cale Paulsen, Justin Luetje, Brody Morgan, 183; 2. Ida County, 173; 3. Ida County, 156

Middle School Men

1. Morgan Wood, 43; 2. Ida County, 41; 3. Ida County, 41

Middle School Ladies

1. Grace Collins, 33; 2. Carroll County 29; 3. Ida County 18