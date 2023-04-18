The Crawford County Shooting Sports Team competed at the AVAD Hunt Club outside of Dedham on April 15.

The meet was hosted by the Carroll County Shooting Sports Team.

The CCSS High School Gold team of Brody Scheuring, Kylar Blunk, Jakob Wiig, Garret Plagge and Derek Scheuring took home first place with a team score of 219.

The CCSS High School Silver team was second with John Graeve, Koen Miller, Brody Schneider, Jett Paulsen and Tex Dunham shooting a 217.

Miller took first place in the High School Men’s Division with a score of 48.

Dawson Stephens finished third at 47 with a reverse run of 19.

In the High School Ladies’ Division, Taya Adams finished second with a 40. Laura Steinkamp was third at 37.

The CCSS Middle School Gold team of Morgan Wood, Justice Luetje, Cale Paulsen, Lucas Schneider and Coy Poggensee took first place with a score of 212.

And, the CCSS Middle School Silver team of Owen Fink, Brody Morgan, Grace Collins, Luke Steinkamp and Cooper Knickman finished third at 172.

Wood took second in the Middle School Men’s Division with a 46, while Luetje was third at 45.

In the Middle School Ladies’ Division, Collins was second at 35.