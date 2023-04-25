The Crawford County Shooting Sports team hosted its first home meet of the season on April 21 and April 22.

The meet took place over two days due to the high number of student-athletes involved with their local proms.

“The weather conditions were far from perfect either day with students dealing with wind and snow on Friday and the wind and cold temperatures on Saturday,” commented Crawford County Shooting Sports coach Mike Schrum.

A total of 61 athletes participated for the CCSS team with a total of 174 athletes competing over the two days.

Results are below.

High School Squad

1. CCSS Gold team of Koen Miller, Kylar Blunk, Garret Plagge, Jakob Wigg, Brody Scheuring, 213; 2. Ida County, 203; 3. CCSS Silver team of John Graeve, Derek Scheuring, Alex Gallagher, Brody Schneider and Kole Towne, 197

High School Men

1. Kyler Blunk of CCSS, 48/50; 2. Ida County, 45; 3. Carroll County, 45

High School Ladies

1. Kallie Bromert of CCSS, 41; 2. Ida County 41; 3. Ida County, 40

Middle School Squads

1. Ida County, 182; 2. CCSS Gold team of Morgan Wood, Coy Poggensee, Lucas Schneider, Cale Paulsen and Luke Stienkamp, 173; 3. CCSS Silver team of Taven Adams, Owen Fink, Brody Morgan, Cooper Knickman and Charlie Beeck, 152

Middle School Men

1. Ida County, 49; 2. Morgan Wood of CCSS, 43; 3. Ida County, 41

Middle School Ladies

1. Tricia Collins of CCSS, 30; 2. Grace Collins of CCSS, 28; Carroll County, 27