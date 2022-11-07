CDC executive director search begins

The search for a new executive director of the Chamber & Development Council (CDC) of Crawford County is now underway.

Outgoing CDC Executive Director Evan Blakley announced last month that he intends to resign his position no later than March 31, 2023.

“Luckily, he has agreed to stay on and help transition this position to the next individual, and we’re taking him up on that,” said CDC Board of Directors President Jay Mendlik.

“He’s allowing us to utilize his services for a few months while we get somebody hired - and not just leaving us high and dry. That’s been a tremendous help.”

Blakley will be working to finalize several CDC projects in his remaining months, Mendlik said.

A hiring committee was formed soon after he announced his intention to resign.

“Depending on the type of applicants we receive, the hiring committee will gather the applications and put a list of candidates together to interview,” Mendlik said.

He expects the process will take about 10 weeks.

The next executive director will have big shoes to fill.

“When you have someone who’s been in a position for 10 years, that’s never an easy fill,” Mendlik said.

He was on the committee that hired Blakley 10 years ago.

“He was one of those energetic individuals when we interviewed everyone for the last position, and we took a chance,” Mendlik said.

“He didn’t have a lot of experience, but in the applications that we received he seemed to stick out.”

Among Blakley’s accomplishments, Mendlik pointed to the new Ignite Denison office space into which the CDC recently moved.

“Evan was instrumental in getting that office finalized and up and running – he did a lot of the fundraising and grant applications and whatnot,” he said.

“You walk into the Chamber and Development office now and you’re going to be very impressed by what we got accomplished with that building and its renovation; it is a top-notch facility to conduct business. I think it gives insight as to how important we feel it is for our business community to thrive.”

He noted that the business incubator area is not yet complete on the lower level of the building; one of Blakley’s last projects will be to work on completing the incubator project.

“I feel that this puts whoever gets hired into a really good position to be able to start from day one and not have to backfill office situation needs,” he said.

Mendlik said Blakley wants to leave Denison and Crawford County in a better place than when he started 10 years ago.

“I totally agree that he’s done that,” Mendlik said.

“As far as filling the position, everybody’s replaceable and so we need to just take this challenge and utilize it to the best of our ability to try and get somebody that’s as good or better, and move the Chamber and Development (Council) into the next 10 years and beyond.”

He is confident that the CDC will receive quality applicants for the executive director position.

“There are plenty of jobs out there right now, but there are also people who are looking for new and exciting challenges,” he said. “I think the CDC executive director is a challenging position, but it’s also very rewarding.”

The current CDC support staff is very good and will help the next executive director take the organization to the next level, Mendlik said.

The CDC board chose not to hire a recruiter.

“I have a very experienced board right now, with a lot of CEOs and others that have experience in hiring and firing, and I believe they’ll do a great job in this process,” Mendlik said.

He will help guide the search committee.

Mendlik encourages anyone with interest and relevant experience to apply.

“Feel free to submit applications to me and I will respond that I received it to confirm - and then we will work through the process to get a hire made,” he said.

Mendlik expects the CDC will interview about five candidates; the process will conclude early next year.

The job description has been published on the CDC Facebook page, LinkedIn, Indeed and in community locations.