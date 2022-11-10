CDC helps At Home Design celebrate anniversary in new location

Ambassadors from the Chamber & Development Council (CDC) of Crawford County paid a call to At Home Design in Denison on Wednesday morning. The business is celebrating just more than one year at its new location at 105 South 7th Street.

For more than three years, At Home Design had a store on Highway 30 but moved inventory to the 7th Street location and opened that store on November 1, 2021. At Home Design still maintains its store on Highway 30 but in the future will also move inventory into the building currently occupied by Paul and Marcia Losh on South 7th Street.

At Home Design is co-owned by Dave Peterson and his daughter, Elizabeth Raymie, who manage the day-to-day operations.

Peggy Peterson, Dave’s wife and Elizabeth’s mother, handles most of the decorating.

The business sells antiques, memorabilia, vintage items, home decor and new beds, and it refinishes, rebuilds and repurposes furniture. It also purchases items from estates or from people who are downsizing to a smaller home or to an assisted living apartment.