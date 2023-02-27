Vaccination/immunization rates for childhood diseases have decreased in the United States since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Dr. Elizabeth Ranniger of Crawford County Memorial Hospital (CCMH).

Ranniger is a board-certified physician and specializes in pediatric medicine.

“The biggest risks are going to be increased vulnerability to vaccine-preventable illnesses,” she said. “We’ve seen the measles outbreak in Ohio recently; we’ve seen the polio case – once thought eradicated – in New York in 2022. There are big concerns about severe illnesses returning to the country.”

“A lot of the decrease in rates may have been related to staying at home during COVID; people were not visiting the doctor as frequently and they were avoiding getting those routine immunizations during that time,” Ranniger said. “Even now, though, getting kids up to date has been a struggle. We’re not where we want to be with current immunization rates as a country.”

Some of the decrease in immunization rates may be from “vaccine hesitancy,” which has increased for multiple reasons, she said.

Ranniger noted that childhood vaccines have long track records.

“These vaccines have been around for decades and have been proven safe and effective,” she said. “Nothing in terms of the vaccines has changed – it’s just people’s opinions about them have changed lately.”

Ranniger encourages individuals with questions about vaccines to talk to their providers.

“I think it is largely up to providers to address the misconceptions - what are they hearing on social media - what are they hearing on the news about side effects or possible issues with vaccines - because a lot of them are just misconceptions,” she said.

“I would encourage families, if they are going to go online and look for information, to go through reputable resources like healthychildren.org and aap.org (American Academy of Pediatrics) in addition to the CDC website (CDC.gov) to get reputable information.”

She said many of today’s parents with young children may not have ever seen or considered the terrible effects of measles, polio and tetanus.

“They can all cause severe debilitating disease or death,” Ranniger said. “It doesn’t make it as scary not to get your kids vaccinated if they don’t know what they’re trying to prevent.”

She said Crawford County has not experienced a huge vaccination/immunization decrease at present.

“But even a minute dip in vaccination rates can lead to thousands of preventable illnesses,” Ranniger said. “That’s what concerns us most here – if we have a small drop it still could mean severe illnesses for our community.”

She noted that extensive research has shown that there is no link between vaccinations and autism.

“That is something that has definitely been debunked,” she said.

Vaccines protect the child getting the vaccine and other children, as well.

“It’s also to protect children who are not old enough to receive immunizations and to protect those children who are immunocompromised and cannot medically receive immunizations,” she said. “It’s for the whole community – it’s not just about you.”

Ranniger said CDC.gov is the best website to visit for childhood vaccination recommendations.

“However, if parents are concerned at all about what vaccines their kid has had or has not had, they can call their clinic and speak with a nurse and they can tell them if they’re up to date or what they need to do,” she said.