Cities plead for delay in fixing erroneous tax formula

Representatives for Iowa’s cities, counties, school districts and community colleges urged lawmakers Monday to delay for a year changing the property tax rollback rate for residential properties to fix an oversight from a previously passed property tax reform package.

What would be an unexpected relief for taxpayers could mean local governments have to scramble to find money to support the public services they planned for the next budget year, mayors, city managers and lobbyists told lawmakers.

City, county and school officials asked for the delay to allow local governments to absorb the financial blow with more time to plan for adjustments and soften the impact.

Lawmakers in 2013 passed a property tax cut package that, among other provisions, gradually lowered property taxes on multifamily residential units like apartments, nursing homes, mobile home parks and manufactured home communities to where they would be taxed at the same rate as all residential property by 2022.

And in 2021, Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a law including multi-residential properties in the residential property class beginning in the 2022 assessment year for taxes due in fall 2023 and in spring 2024. The bill eliminated multi-residential as a classification.

No corresponding changes, however, were made to the section of Iowa Code that defines the mathematical formula used to calculate the number used to establish the statewide taxable value for each property class subject to taxation by cities, counties, school districts, community colleges and other taxing entities.

The result: A higher percentage for residential property as a whole.

The Iowa Department of Revenue didn’t catch the oversight until October, when staff calculated the property tax “rollback” rate.

With former multi-residential erroneously included, staff calculated a rollback rate of 56.5%, compared to what should be 54.6%.

To fix the oversight, the governor’s office filed a bill in the Senate that carves out all former multi-residential properties from calculating the property tax rollback rate for 2022 residential property tax assessments.

Cities and counties are required to have their budgets approved and certified to the state and county auditor by March 31. School districts are required to have their budgets set by April 15.

A proposal was made to amend the bill extending the budget deadline for cities and counties to finalize their budgets from March 13 to April 15.

But 603 of Iowa’s 938 cities already have set their maximum levy based on the rollback rate published by the state.