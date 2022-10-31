City Council Meeting

Denison City Council

5 p.m., Tue., Nov. 1

City Hall Council Chambers

Members: Corey Curnyn, Jessica Garcia, John Granzen, Dustin Logan, Greg Miller

Mayor: Pam Soseman

City Manager: Brad Hanson

City Clerk: Jodie Flaherty

Pledge of Allegiance

Motion to Approve Agenda

Motion to Approve Consent Agenda: a. approve and waive the reading of the minutes for the 10/18/2022 Regular Council Meeting; approve the bills as presented; approve liquor licenses for Casey’s General Store #2489, Book ‘Em Dan’o; approve periodic cost estimate #5 to Bedrock Gravel, Inc in the amount of $62,098.51

Citizen Input – limit 5 minutes

Department Director Reports

Tourism Report

Motion to Approve the Special Event Permits: Winter Snowcial, December 3, CDC

Discussion and possible motion to approve out-of-state rescue training for the Denison Volunteer Fire Department

Engineering Update: a. Permission to start engineering for 2nd Ave S from S 11th St to S 16th St and 2nd Ave S from S 17th St to S 19th St

Discussion on Financing for Future Projects-DA Davidson

Discussion on the Urban Revitalization Ordinance

Motion to approve additional Community Visioning Steering Committee members

Motion to approve the Boulders Deposit Agreement with Chris Polley

Motion to approve the Proposal from Elevate Roofing for the Fire Department roof repairs in the amount of $4,653.00

Discussion and possible motion on North 10th Street speed limit increase to 35 mph

Discussion on an Emergency Generator for City Hall

Discussion and Possible Motion to pay Rasmussen Mechanical Services $104,008.00 to install 2 boilers/heat exchangers using ARPA funds

Discussion and Possible Motion on ARPA funds

Resolution Approving the Five-Year Capital Improvement Plan for FY 2023 to FY 2027

Discussion on the Handbook Language-Comp Time

Discussion on an Investment Policy

Motion to approve the Snow Removal Policy

Ordinance Amending Section 136.03-Snow Removal: Motion to approve the 1st reading, or Motion to waive the 2nd and 3rd readings and then motion to Adopt the Ordinance

Mayor Report

City Manager Report

Possible motion to enter closed session per IA code 21.5(1)(j) to discuss the purchase or sale of particular real estate only where premature disclosure could be reasonably expected to increase the price the governmental body would have to pay for that property or reduce the price the governmental body would receive for that property

Action after Closed Session