City Council Meeting

Denison City Council
5 p.m., Tue., Nov. 1
City Hall Council Chambers
Members: Corey Curnyn, Jessica Garcia, John Granzen, Dustin Logan, Greg Miller
Mayor: Pam Soseman
City Manager: Brad Hanson
City Clerk: Jodie Flaherty
Pledge of Allegiance
Motion to Approve Agenda
Motion to Approve Consent Agenda: a. approve and waive the reading of the minutes for the 10/18/2022 Regular Council Meeting; approve the bills as presented; approve liquor licenses for Casey’s General Store #2489, Book ‘Em Dan’o; approve periodic cost estimate #5 to Bedrock Gravel, Inc in the amount of $62,098.51
Citizen Input – limit 5 minutes
Department Director Reports
Tourism Report
Motion to Approve the Special Event Permits: Winter Snowcial, December 3, CDC
Discussion and possible motion to approve out-of-state rescue training for the Denison Volunteer Fire Department
Engineering Update: a. Permission to start engineering for 2nd Ave S from S 11th St to S 16th St and 2nd Ave S from S 17th St to S 19th St
Discussion on Financing for Future Projects-DA Davidson
Discussion on the Urban Revitalization Ordinance
Motion to approve additional Community Visioning Steering Committee members
Motion to approve the Boulders Deposit Agreement with Chris Polley
Motion to approve the Proposal from Elevate Roofing for the Fire Department roof repairs in the amount of $4,653.00
Discussion and possible motion on North 10th Street speed limit increase to 35 mph
Discussion on an Emergency Generator for City Hall
Discussion and Possible Motion to pay Rasmussen Mechanical Services $104,008.00 to install 2 boilers/heat exchangers using ARPA funds
Discussion and Possible Motion on ARPA funds
Resolution Approving the Five-Year Capital Improvement Plan for FY 2023 to FY 2027
Discussion on the Handbook Language-Comp Time
Discussion on an Investment Policy
Motion to approve the Snow Removal Policy
Ordinance Amending Section 136.03-Snow Removal: Motion to approve the 1st reading, or Motion to waive the 2nd and 3rd readings and then motion to Adopt the Ordinance
Mayor Report
City Manager Report
Possible motion to enter closed session per IA code 21.5(1)(j) to discuss the purchase or sale of particular real estate only where premature disclosure could be reasonably expected to increase the price the governmental body would have to pay for that property or reduce the price the governmental body would receive for that property
Action after Closed Session
Adjournment