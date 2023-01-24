City of Denison finalizing steps for trail project bidding

Weiss Family Safe Routes to Schools trail to connect Fort Purdy to existing sidewalk by high school

by Gordon Wolf

Around the time the section of North 20th Street north of Ridge Road was being paved in the summer of 2020, the Denison City Council and then City Manager/City Engineer Terry Crawford had discussions about finding a safer route for students to walk from the Fort Purdy addition to schools.

Putting a sidewalk along the portion of North 20th Street is not feasible because of a drop-off to the east and a stand of timber to the west.

Last Monday during a special meeting, the city council took some of the final steps needed to put the Weiss Family Safe Routes to School Trail out for bids.

The city council approved the mayor to sign two documents, an Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT) Public Interest Finding, and a Project Development Certification.

The DOT will handle the bidding project because DOT grant funds are helping to pay for the project.

The total estimated construction cost is $490,489.15. Engineering fees will be based on 16.5% of the construction costs.

The City of Denison has $320,000 in grant funds to apply against the total project cost.

At their regular meeting on January 3, the council members passed resolutions that approved the easements and approved the plans, specifications, form of contract and estimated costs for the trail. The council’s vote followed a short presentation by Troy Groth, principal engineer and president of Sundquist Engineering.

Council members also had questions about changes in estimated construction costs and engineering fees. These were explained at a January 9 special meeting by Crawford, who returned to Sundquist Engineering following his employment with the city.

Some of the differences occurred between the time the preliminary plans were submitted to the council and when the final plans were submitted. In between those two stages of plans were the check plans.

Following are the points Crawford made.

• The project has been growing in size since the preliminary plans were drawn up.

• Estimated costs for asphalt have been lowered. The preliminary estimate for asphalt was $75 or $78 per square yard. After Crawford checked again with contractors he discovered that the price might come in under $70 per square yard.

• The quantity of rip-rap material increased from three tons in the preliminary plans to 2.5 tons in the check plans and then 40 tons in the final plans. The cost remained steady at $200 a ton. Crawford said that the quantity listed in the check plans was low. “That was one of the last things we caught was the quantity for riprap, and you have a 10-foot wide by 20-foot long rip-rap bed for the flow from the storm sewer to kick out the water,” he said. “It’s obviously more than 2.5 to three tons. We had the wrong quantity in there.”

• The amount of tree clearing increased because a culvert will be used to cross a creek instead of a bridge where the path begins west of North 20th Street and Frontier Road. Crawford said in discussing the project with County Engineer Paul Assman and the county crew, it was determined that a bridge would be more expensive than extending the culvert. Switching to a culvert will require putting dirt in the creek at that point, extending the pipe and putting backfill over the pipe. It also will require more clearing and grubbing work along the creek.

One change that Councilwoman Jessica Garcia had brought up at the January 3 meeting was the engineering costs.

Between the preliminary plans and the final plans, engineering fees went from 11.5% of the construction cost to 16.5%.

The difference is in where Crawford is employed.

Crawford’s last work day with the city was July 29. That was after the city council voted to eliminate the city engineer’s position and request proposals for engineering services instead. Later, the council agreed that Crawford could continue to work on the projects he started on South 11th Street and the Safe Routes to Schools trail.

Crawford said, “The difference is when I did the preliminary estimate, we estimated 11.5% but I didn’t know that I wasn’t going to be working for the city at that time when I put that together. So I projected it based on using Sundquist for survey, draft, construction staging and inspection. I was still assuming I might be working for the city at least part time as city engineer.”

The engineering fees increase to a higher percentage of construction costs because it includes Crawford’s time during construction.

Crawford estimated he has over 200 hours spent on the project and could possibly have another 100 hours before the project is completed and a required audit is done for the DOT.

He said he hopes to have a number of contractors interested because of the early spring bidding date, which may result in getting the project done sooner, thereby reducing the amount of construction supervision.

“Hopefully, they can do the work in a month or month and a half, and then I’ll do the project audit required by the DOT,” Crawford said.

Garcia said the increase in the percentage for engineering fees should have been communicated previously to the city council.

The trail is named Weiss Family Safe Routes to School Trail because the portion that begins west of Frontier Road will be on the Weiss family property.

From there the trail goes north, cuts through Northside Rec by the soccer field with the walking trail and then exits the Northside Rec baseball field parking lot and proceeds west. It ends at the intersection of 8th Avenue North and North 20th Street across from Denison High School. From there people can walk north on sidewalks to Denison Middle School and all the way to Northwood Drive. Sidewalks at 8th Avenue North and North 16th Street also head south. At the point where the trail exits the baseball field parking lot, people can also walk east to get to the sidewalk on North 20th Street.

All but a portion of the trail will be 10 feet wide, a requirement for a path that allows pedestrians and bicycles.

It will be eight feet wide where a 10-foot width is not possible.