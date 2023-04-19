MARCH 2023

ACTIVITY

03/01 – 0751 hrs. Chief Cavalier Loma School patrol

03/01 – 1007 hrs. Chief Cavalier traffic stop Hwy 30 & 260th. Speeding 58-45 zone Citation issued.

03/01 – 1521 hrs. Chief Cavalier Loma School patrol

03/03 – 0900 hrs. Chief Cavalier Loma School patrol

03/03 – 0912 hrs. Chief Cavalier return phone call reference UTV/ATV in town.

03/03 – 1017 hrs. Chief Cavalier traffic stop Hwy 30 & 260th St. Speeding 56-45 zone. Citation issued.

03/03 – 1523 hrs. Chief Cavalier Loma School patrol

03/06 – 0802 hrs. Chief Cavalier Loma School patrol

03/06 – 0953 hrs. Chief Cavalier Nuisance property investigation Glen Rd.

03/06 – 1407 hrs. Chief Cavalier investigation into identity theft. Report taken.

03/06 – 1440 hrs. Chief Cavalier traffic control S. 3rd Ave & Hwy 30 funeral detail.

03/07 – 0800 hrs. Chief Cavalier Loma School patrol.

03/07 – 1200 hrs. Chief Cavalier Loma School Patrol.

03/07 – 1357 hrs. Chief Cavalier report of impaired driver Hwy 127 coming into Logan. Traffic stop no impairment detected. Warning for following to close.

03/07 – 1521 hrs. Chief Cavalier Loma School patrol.

03/08 – 1509 Hrs. Chief Cavalier sexual assault of a child investigation.

03/09 – 0936 hrs. Chief Cavalier in route to Omaha Child Advocacy Center for interview of a minor child. Sexual assault investigation.

03/09 – 1349 hrs. Chief Cavalier Loma School Patrol.

03/09 – 1502 hrs. Chief Cavalier report of a sexual assault which took place on 03/07/23. Investigation ongoing.

03/10 – 0900 hrs. Chief Cavalier Loma School Patrol.

03/10 – 0930 hrs. Chief Cavalier interview, follow up sexual assault.

03/10 – 1033 hrs. Chief Cavalier Follow up with Sexual Assault case.

03/10 – 1223 hrs. Chief Cavalier report of fraud attempt via telephone.

03/10 – 1507 hrs. Chief Cavalier Loma School Patrol

03/13 – 0801 hrs. Chief Cavalier Loma School Patrol

03/13 – 1500 hrs. Chief Cavalier report of unauthorized access, investigation ongoing.

03/14 – 0810 hrs. Chief Cavalier Loma School patrol.

03/14 – 1402 hrs. Chief Cavalier report of attempted theft from change machine at Logan Car wash. Investigation ongoing with Dunlap PD.

03/15 – 0751 hrs. Chief Cavalier Loma School Patrol.

03/15 – 1500 hrs. Chief Cavalier follow up with Logan Car wash attempted break in.

03/16 – 0755 hrs. Chief Cavalier Loma School patrol

03/16 – 0943 hrs. Chief Cavalier business check Reed’s Service

03/17 – 0900 hrs. Chief Cavalier Loma School Patrol.

03/17 – 1026 hrs. Chief Cavalier Loma School Patrol

03/17 – 1440 hrs. Chief Cavalier pickup truck pulling a disc caught the powerlines on 5th St. Vehicle pulled two poles down causing significant damage to power lines, houses, internet and phone lines. Report taken.

03/21 – 0951 hrs. Chief Cavalier report of a small black car driving reckless coming into Logan from the west. Chief Cavalier observed the vehicle. No improper driving.

03/21 – 1016 hrs. Chief Cavalier report of dog running at large. Dog belongs to 119 w 4th St. owner of dog given second warning of dog at large. Explained to owner the third time is a citation.

03/22 – 0800 hrs. Chief Cavalier Loma School patrol

03/22 – 1400 hrs. Chief Cavalier follow with home owners on 5th St. reference damage to homes from power lines being pulled down.

03/23 – 0800 hrs. Chief Cavalier Loma school patrol.

03/24 – 1211 hrs. Chief Cavalier nuisance property paper served Kerry Ln

03/24 – 1437 hrs. Chief Cavalier report of kids causing a disturbance at the Logan City Park. Spoke with the kids and advised them of the rules of the city park.

03/24 – 1501 hrs. Chief Cavalier Nuisance Property Glen Rd.

03/27 – 0800 hrs. Chief Cavalier Loma School patrol.

03/27 – 1502 hrs. Chief Cavalier check fraud Logan Super Foods, Investigation ongoing.

03/27 – 1516 hrs. Chief Cavalier Loma school Patrol.

03/28 – 0758 hrs. Chief Cavalier Loma School patrol.

03/28 – 0928 hrs. Chief Cavalier Business check Logan State Bank.

03/28 – 0941 hrs. Chief Cavalier follow up with Super Foods.

03/28 – 1516 hrs. Chief Cavalier Loma School patrol.

03/29 – 0752 hrs. Chief Cavalier LoMa school patrol.

03/29 – 1515 hrs. Chief Cavalier Loma School patrol.

03/30 – 0800 hrs. Chief Cavalier Loma School patrol

03/30 – 0924 hrs. Chief Cavalier accident report follow up.

03/30 – 1021 hrs. Chief Cavalier welfare check E 8th St.

03/30 – 1142 hrs. Chief Cavalier report of stolen vehicle from Crawford County.

03/30 – 1517 hrs. Chief Cavalier Loma School patrol.

03/31 – 0900 hrs. Chief Cavalier Loma School patrol.

03/31 – 0941 hrs. Chief Cavalier Logan Super foods, follow up with bad checks.