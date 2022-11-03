Clausen celebrates five years with new organs

Sunday, June 18, 2017. Father's Day. A day Janelle and Mark Clausen will never forget. On that day, Janelle received one of the best and most important phone calls of her life. That call gave Janelle (Kluver) Clausen a new chance for life, literally.

Let's back up a little.

In November of 2011 Janelle was diagnosed with restrictive cardiomyopathy (RCM). According to The Cardiomyopathy Association, restrictive cardiomyopathy is a disorder of the heart muscle in which the walls of the ventricles become stiff, but not necessarily thickened, so they resist normal filling with blood. As the onset of symptoms in RCM is often very subtle, the diagnosis of RCM may be made late in the course of the disease. Janelle’s condition was indeed diagnosed late in the course of the disease. The RCM had advanced so far that Janelle’s liver was affected. Along with RCM, she now had cirrhosis of the liver. Because of the advancement of both illnesses, Janelle was facing two simultaneous transplants. Janelle and Mark and their vehicle became very familiar with the road to Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. She visited Mayo every three months for testing.

In January of 2012 Janelle “passed” the tests which put her a step closer to the transplant list. In other words, her organs now had damage which was much more life threatening. In July of that year she downgraded to Status 2, moving her to the lower transplant list. On February 6, 2013, Janelle’s status downgraded to 1B, indicating her need for a heart and a liver were even more urgent. Prior to this appointment, Nellie spoke with great anticipation and hope that she would be downgraded; even though this status meant her organs were worsening, it also meant she’d receive a machine which kept her heart strengthened and her heart rate at a normal pace by the meds which were administered 24/7 and that she was getting closer to a transplant. The Clausens now traveled to Rochester every six weeks to monitor Janelle’s condition.

And now we go back to June 18, 2017. Five and a half years after the "adventure" began, it was changing for the better. The Clausens received the phone call they had been praying for. They had to get to St. Mary's emergency room in Rochester just over four hours away with no stops. They, along with other family members, arrived around midnight, June 19. Janelle was admitted immediately to get prepped for the surgery which was to begin at 8 a.m. Well, much like medical visits seem to do, the surgery was delayed a bit. Like 10 hours a bit delayed. Around five hours later, the surgical team informed the Clausen family that Janelle had a new heart. Eight hours later the liver transplant was done and Janelle was doing great.

"I'm one of those recipients who was lucky in receiving a second chance at life because someone checked "yes" to being a deceased donor," commented Janelle. "The donor was a match!"

Janelle's recovery was far from fast. She stayed in the intensive care unit for 11 days and then a regular room for eight days. She then spent three months at the Gift of Life Transplant House. This house provides a “home that helps and heals” for transplant patients and their caregivers as transplant patients continue with follow-up appointments at Mayo Clinic. Finally, on September 15, 2017, Janelle came home to stay.

"My life has significantly changed since my transplants," said Janelle. "The excitement of not having to wear a machine 24/7 is a weight off my shoulders, having blood work drawn on a weekly basis just to name a few. The list goes on.”

June 18 was the fifth anniversary for the phone call which extended Janelle's life. She is active at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Danbury as their parish coordinator and at Danbury Catholic School as secretary. She also helps the fire department's fundraisers, and, most importantly, is able to enjoy her family including her husband, Mark and their sons Jared (Heather) and Nathan (Alison). And of course, the important one, their granddaughter, Elise.

"I feel good about my accomplishments," added Janelle. "I'm more active, energetic and willing to not only help myself but, others as well. I don't know what the future holds, but the present is full of possibilities. I've grown in strength and Faith in this journey."

Janelle and Mark will head to Rochester for the latest round of checkups. Janelle looks forward to these appointments with doctors, specialist coordinators, and other medical staff. There is always a chance of organ rejection, but Janelle's faith in God puts that rejection thought in her back pocket.

"A number of people have asked me over the last years, can you still have a rejection? Are you afraid of a rejection? The answer to this is yes, I am afraid of having a rejection," stated Janelle. "I have tests taken at Mayo Clinic and at St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester on a yearly basis. The doctors assure me I could have a rejection, but since I'm five years out from transplant there's a slim chance.

"I am so grateful to all for your support and prayers these past five years," added Janelle. "It's good that donor families are out there because it gives a person like me a second chance at life. Each day truly is a gift of life! God bless you all!”