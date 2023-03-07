Coach Sloth, a football player and coached turned author, visited Denison Elementary School on Wedneday, teaching kids to find something they are good at and continue to work at it, and to not tolerate bullies.

He spent the first 10 years of his life growing up on a farm in Dike. After third grade, heand his family moved to Belmond, where he loved playing all sports.

During a high school English class, he first conceived the idea of a kids book starring Sammy Sloth. After graduating high school, Coach Sloth attended Iowa State University to study sports management, but maintained his passion to write stories.

While reading a book to his newborn son Tucker, he decided to publish one of his past stories. Coach Sloth wanted to put his son and other family members in the book. Then he could read his own book to Tucker and other kids. Sammy Sloth Sport Superstar and Coach Sloth’s writing career was born!