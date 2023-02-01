Commercial Ag Weed, Insect, Plant Disease Course Set for February 8

Logan, Iowa – Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Harrison County will host a Commercial Ag Weed, Insect, and Plant Disease Management Continuing Instruction Course (CIC) for commercial pesticide applicators Wednesday, February 8, 2023. The program, provided by the ISU Extension and Outreach Pesticide Safety Education Program (PSEP), is available at office locations across Iowa.

The local attendance site is the Harrison County Extension and Outreach Office, 304 East 7th Street, Logan Iowa. Walk-ins are not guaranteed admission. The course runs from 9:00 to 11:30 a.m. The registration fee is $45. To register or to obtain additional information about the CIC, contact the ISU Extension and Outreach Harrison County office at 712-644-2105.

The course will provide continuing instruction credit for commercial pesticide applicators certified in categories 1A, 1B, and 1C. Topics covered will include personal protective equipment and safe handling, storage of pesticides, including chemical safety; and pest management topics.

Certified Crop Adviser (CCA) Continuing Education Units (CEUs) will be offered at this program. Interested participants should bring their CCA number.