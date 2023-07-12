Community Pharmacy celebrates its Grand Opening at its newest location in Dunlap. The Grand Opening celebration is Thursday, July 20, from 3 to 5 p.m. The celebration includes free homemade dilly bars from Dairy Sweet, along with a prize drawing for a chance to win prizes, including a YETI cooler, a local restaurant gift card, and a gift card to use at the new pharmacy. Everyone is invited to attend the celebration!

The pharmacy team is excited to bring back pharmacy services to the Dunlap community serving an enhanced level of care. The telepharmacy offers services such as medication packaging, medication synchronization, scheduled immunizations, and more.

“We are very excited about this new location," said overseeing pharmacist, Bret Francis, PharmD. “Getting care you deserve from neighbors you trust is what we stand for, and now Dunlap can get the personalized care they deserve. We can’t wait to see everyone at the grand opening and celebrate with us!”