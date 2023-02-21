The Corduroy Club through the Iowa FFA Foundation is a program allowing individuals to make recurring tax deductible monthly gifts through a credit or debit card. Gift amounts start as little as $5 per month. By joining the Corduroy Club, people pledge to join an elite group of supporters who contribute a simple monthly recurring gift.

Donors can enter their information and select the level of their monthly contribution. The Iowa FFA Foundation will process the gift on the first Monday of every month. Gift amounts can be changed as the need arises and a member can cancel at any time.

Each January, Corduroy Club members will receive a tax statement for filing purposes and club members will also receive special thank-you items based on their selected contribution level.

The monthly 100% tax deductible gift will be allocated by the Iowa FFA Foundation wherever the need is greatest. The gift will continue the tradition of supporting Team Ag Ed in Iowa. These gifts help the Iowa FFA Foundation support all members of Iowa’s Team Agricultural Education family by developing necessary resources required for the successful operation, growth and development of each organization to pursue the mission of cultivating resources to support Iowa agricultural education.

The monthly contribution adds up quickly and helps to further cultivate the next generation of agriculturalist to keep Team Ag Ed in Iowa strong.

All Club members will receive the monthly Iowa FFA Foundation newsletter, year-end tax statement and have their name listed in the Iowa FFA Foundation Annual Report.

Members at $10 or more per month will also receive a Corduroy Club window sticker.

Members at $25 or more per month will also receive a Corduroy Club lapel pin.

At $50 or more per month the Corduroy Club benefit includes VIP seating at the Iowa FFA Leadership Conference.

At $100 or more per month the benefit includes a VIP invitation to the Iowa FFA Alumni Conference and a very special gift exclusively for donors at this level.