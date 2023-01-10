Correction

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
In Friday’s Review, the owners of the house that caught on fire on Idlewood Circle were incorrectly identified as John and Tina Miller. The correct names of the owners are John (Jay) Lally and Tina Miller. The Bulletin and Review apologizes for the error.

