In Friday’s Review, the owners of the house that caught on fire on Idlewood Circle were incorrectly identified as John and Tina Miller. The correct names of the owners are John (Jay) Lally and Tina Miller. The Bulletin and Review apologizes for the error.
Correction
Related to this story
Most Popular
Every room in a Denison family’s home was damaged in a fire that was reported at 9:04 p.m. on Tuesday. The house on Idlewood Circle is owned b…
Warrant served
Cobblestone Hotels announced their 2021 General Manager of the Year at their annual brand awards ceremony in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, in October.
Bradley Eugene Wendt pleaded not guilty in federal district court in Des Moines on Thursday to all 20 counts filed against him by the U.S. Gov…
The City of Denison wants to replace the dysfunctional traffic control signals at the U.S. Highway 30 and South 20th Street intersection, whic…
December 29, 3:56 p.m.: The Carroll Ambulance and Westside Fire Department were paged for a medical incident at an address in the 200 block of…
Mary Ellen Harre
Derek Oldfather thought he was going to die in a conveyor belt at King's Material in Eldridge. It wasn't his time.