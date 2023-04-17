A story in the April 4 Bulletin-Review stated that the Iowa Utilities Board (IUB) had set the start date for a public evidentiary hearing concerning the Summit Carbon Solutions carbon dioxide pipeline project. The IUB has not set a hearing date. The Bulletin-Review regrets the error.
Correction
Related to this story
Most Popular
Sioux City man arrested for multiple felonies in Denison, including kidnapping, false imprisonment and willful injury
Multiple charges were filed on April 2 against Chance Cinjin Michaels, 49, of Sioux City, for actions committed against a person he had been s…
A double celebration took place March 31 at Touch of Class in Denison. A ribbon cutting conducted by the Chamber & Development Council of …
Grace Reineke was a sophomore at Boyer Valley High School (BVHS) when the school reestablished its FFA chapter.
The IKM-Manning girls’ track and field team competed at the Denison-Schleswig Co-Ed on April 4 at Denison.
On March 28, the Crawford County Board of Supervisors voted to give Little Hawks Childcare Center in Manilla and Under The Son Childcare in Sc…