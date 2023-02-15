Logan, Iowa – The Iowa State University Harrison County Extension and Outreach office will host an in-person ag coffee titled Cost of Production and Grain Marketing on Friday morning, February 17th at 9:30– 10:30 a.m. The meeting site will be the Harrison County Extension office located at 304 East 7th Street, Logan, Iowa.

Harvest is over, the bins are full and it’s time to sit back, relax with a hot cup of coffee, and dream about spring planting. Not so fast! Winter is a great time to be thinking about next year’s grain marketing strategies. Join Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Farm Management Specialist Alexis Stevens to learn the basics about marketing grain and current production estimates.

What will be Discussed?

Market Outlook, Cost of Production and Farming in the Margins, Basis, Cost of Storing Grain, Common Grain Marketing Terms, Forward Contracts and Other Pricing Tools, Using Crop Insurance as Risk Management, and more…

Participants will also have the opportunity to create their own grain marketing plans for both old and new crop.