Court News

Criminal Cases for December

Continued from Monday’s Denison Bulletin

Halsey, Ryan Matthew, Dow City. Count 1: Domestic abuse assault- 1st offense, 07/10/2020. Fine: $105.00, 09/25/2022. Costs: $379.11. Jail: 30 days, credit for time served. Suspended jail: 28 days. Count 2: Contempt — resist order or process of magistrate court, 07/08/2021. Purge jail, 12/28/2022.

Rangel, Blake Alexander Jose, Granite City, IL. Count 1: Public intoxication, 07/16/2022. Fine $105.00. Costs: $175.15. Count 2: Provide false identification information, 07/16/2022.

Escobar Aquino, Kateryne Alejandra, Denison. Count 1: Possession of controlled substance — marijuana 1st offense, 03/27/2019. Deferred judgment, 06/25/2020. Civil penalty: $315.00, costs: $1,834.10. Unsupervised probation: 5 months. Count 2: Violation of probation – 1985, 08/20/2021. Dismissed by court, 12/28/2022.

Salinas Alberto, Fernando Rigoberto, Denison. Count 1: Domestic abuse assault- injury or mental illness — 1st offense, 09/28/2020. Fine: $105.00. Costs: $592.35. Jail: 30 days, credit for time served. Suspended jail: 28 days. No supervision 08/25/2021, 1 year, Comment: Informal probation. Count 2: Contempt — resist order or process of district court, 09/14/2022. Purge jail, 12/21/2022.

Gonzalez, Luis Fernando, Denison. Count 1: Possession of controlled substance — marijuana 1st offense, 07/16/2022. Jail: 30 days. Probation: 1 year. Fine: $430.00. Costs: $1164.50, 12/21/2022.

Rangel, Blake Alexander Jose, Granite City, IL. Count 1: Assault causing bodily injury or mental illness, 09/24/2022. Suspended fine, 12/29/2022. Costs: $231.50.

Small Claims for December

Against: Ballantine, Ian Frederick, Vail, IA. In favor of: CKS Prime Investments LLC, Golden Valley, MN. Judgment: $1,455.85 less credits of $207.50. Court costs; $95.00.

Against: Oney, Matthew Ray, Coralville, IA. In favor of: Culligan Water, Ida Grove, IA. No Judgments found. Court costs; $95.00.

Against: Sosa Aguilar, Karina Lisseth, Denison, IA. In favor of: Nebraska Furniture Mart. No Judgments found. Court costs; $95.00.

Against: Ballantine, Ian Frederick, Vail, IA. In favor of: LVNV Funding LLC, Plymouth, MN. Judgment: $1,012.82. Court costs; $95.00.

Against: Fink, Christopher Edward, Denison, IA. In favor of: Accredited Collection Service. Inc,. Judgment:$4,782.23. Court costs; $130.00.

Against: Knudsen, William Richard, Manilla, IA. In favor of: Hauge Associates Inc., Sioux Falls, SD Judgment: $1,702.82. Court costs; $95.00.

Against: Petersen, Bruce Allen, Denison, IA. In favor of: CKS Prime Investments LLC, Golden Valley, MN. Judgment: $1,141.53. Court costs: $95.00.

Against: Ballantine, Keli Rae, Denison, IA. In favor of: CKS Prime Investments LLC, Golden Valley, MN. Judgment: $1,144.26. Court costs: $95.00.

Against: Penaflor, Rodolfo, Denison, IA. In favor of: Absolute Resolutions Investments, LLC, Golden Valley, MN. Judgment:$1,256.75. Court costs: $95.00.

Against: Lahr, Cheryl Ann, Manilla, IA and Against: Lahr, Scott Douglas, Manilla, IA. In favor of: Hauge Associates Inc., Sioux Falls, SD. Judgment: $1,759.51. Court costs: $95.00.

Against: Velasquez, Ramon Orlando, Denison, IA. In favor of: Hauge Associates Inc., Sioux Falls, SD. Judgment: $2,103.83. Court costs: $95.00.

Against: Mabior, Martha K., Denison, IA. In favor of: Hauge Associates Inc., Sioux Falls, SD. Judgment: $3,098.86. Court costs: $95.00.

Against: Neumann, Lauri Elizabeth, Manilla, IA and Against: Neumann, Robert Randy, Manilla, IA. In favor of: Hauge Associates Inc., Sioux Falls, SD. Judgment: $6,015.47. Court costs: $95.00.

Against: Ueding, Candace Kaye, Dow City, IA. In favor of: Accredited Collection Service. Inc. No Judgments found. Court costs: $95.00.